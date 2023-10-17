Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,749 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX remained flat at $374.00 during trading on Tuesday. 407,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,692. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $375.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $5,226,202. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

