Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 274.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.15. 442,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,231. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.21.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

