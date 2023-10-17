Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New $11.40 Million Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 542,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,404,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 560,164 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. 545,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,538,777. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

