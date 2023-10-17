Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 516 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.57.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNH traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $539.84. 428,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,790. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $499.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.66. The firm has a market cap of $500.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

