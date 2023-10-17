Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,346,000 after acquiring an additional 41,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 920,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter.

HDV traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.29. 114,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.15. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $94.82 and a 12-month high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

