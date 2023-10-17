Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $16,268,800,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $118.91. 277,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,553. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

