Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,105 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $175,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,581. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $175,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,581. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $911,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,484. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

AKAM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.56. 140,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,591. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.62.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.