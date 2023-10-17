Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 1,796 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,125,111. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $216.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

