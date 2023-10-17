Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 1,832 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 43.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Ecolab by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 105,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,671,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.60.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.57. The company had a trading volume of 68,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,467. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.75 and its 200-day moving average is $176.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.