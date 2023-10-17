Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 428 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.24. 28,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,981. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $79.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.35.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

