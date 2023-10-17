Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,008 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $22,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Monster Beverage by 109.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 111.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

