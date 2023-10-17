Morgan Stanley Upgrades Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to “Overweight”

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.42% from the stock’s current price.

NBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $124.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.74. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $190.90.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($3.76). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $778.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nabors Industries

In other news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $622,521.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,997.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 392.7% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 283,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after buying an additional 225,940 shares in the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $19,420,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $13,872,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Stories

