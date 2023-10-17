Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $293.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.69 and its 200 day moving average is $285.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $217.31 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

