Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE:MWA opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $26,266.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,439.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 164,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 105,899 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 1,476,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,320,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

