NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.48. NaaS Technology shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 36,893 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
