NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.48. NaaS Technology shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 36,893 shares traded.

NaaS Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in NaaS Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology in the first quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

