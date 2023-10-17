Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $118.76

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.76, but opened at $122.61. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $122.83, with a volume of 11,003 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $124.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Stock Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.35.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($3.76). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $778.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nabors Industries

In other news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of Nabors Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $622,521.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,997.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.