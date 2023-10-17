NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Down 3.3 %

NanoViricides stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NanoViricides during the second quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in NanoViricides during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

