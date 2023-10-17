Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $64.56 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.51. The company has a market cap of $263.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

In related news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $146,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 7.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

