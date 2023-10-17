National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,597,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National Bankshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in National Bankshares by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 102,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 42,762 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Bankshares by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 58,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Bankshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKSH shares. TheStreet cut shares of National Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of National Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NKSH opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.47. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $43.78.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). National Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

