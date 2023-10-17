National Bankshares (NKSH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 34.76%. On average, analysts expect National Bankshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NKSH stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $136.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.47. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $43.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKSH. Piper Sandler cut shares of National Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of National Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

