National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.9 %

NFG opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $68.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after buying an additional 892,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,781,000 after purchasing an additional 321,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,780,000 after purchasing an additional 671,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,446,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

