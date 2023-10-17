Neo Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, Neo has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $6.86 or 0.00024163 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $483.93 million and approximately $17.35 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

