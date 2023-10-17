NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.15

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 650180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $417,440 over the last 90 days. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 120.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

