NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of NICE worth $19,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,206,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 16.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,889,000 after acquiring an additional 162,164 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 12.6% during the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 981,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,598,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

NICE stock opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $158.29 and a one year high of $231.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.52.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

