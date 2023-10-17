Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.54. 961,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,391,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.51.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

