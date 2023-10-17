Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 655 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $32.46. 2,969,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,715,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Citigroup cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.11.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

