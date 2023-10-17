Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 584,939 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 89,409 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $132,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $207.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $186.82 and a 1 year high of $261.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

