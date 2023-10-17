Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Citigroup

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Redburn Partners raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. 2,711,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,068,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $765,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 802,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 783,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 588,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.