Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Trimmed by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.99. 130,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $205.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.