Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,753 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $25,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 16.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 7.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 252.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $97.05. 238,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.43. The firm has a market cap of $205.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $105.61.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

