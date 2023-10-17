Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,188 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Nucor worth $124,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 26.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Nucor by 25.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 247.2% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUE opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.61.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

