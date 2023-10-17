Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The company has a market cap of $308.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

