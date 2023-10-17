Oasis Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.70 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $273.15 million and approximately $9.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,585.43 or 0.05565002 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00032657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00022926 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014176 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

