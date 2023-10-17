OFI Invest Asset Management Has $64,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

OFI Invest Asset Management lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212,488 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $525.07. 27,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,390. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.50 and a 200-day moving average of $486.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.10.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

