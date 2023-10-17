OFI Invest Asset Management Trims Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

OFI Invest Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,586 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

PRU stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.