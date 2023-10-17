Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Olaplex from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Olaplex from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of OLPX opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.86 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Olaplex by 956,724.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,920,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Olaplex by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,954 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Olaplex by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,104 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

