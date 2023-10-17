OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised OPKO Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

OPKO Health Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,681,694 shares in the company, valued at $369,254,316.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,500 in the last three months. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OPKO Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,088,000 after buying an additional 346,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after buying an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OPKO Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,742,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after buying an additional 331,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in OPKO Health by 318.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 5,624,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OPKO Health by 73.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after buying an additional 3,037,320 shares during the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

