Oppenheimer Lowers Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $210.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $280.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup cut shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.81.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $205.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.36. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $187.29 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 41.16%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 26,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

