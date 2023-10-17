OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of OUTFRONT Media worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at $66,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after buying an additional 3,643,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,137,000 after buying an additional 2,548,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,609,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,578,000 after buying an additional 2,381,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,012,000 after buying an additional 2,041,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Insider Activity

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Clive A. Punter bought 9,000 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 174,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,074.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 2.6 %

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

NYSE OUT traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 352,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.74. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OUTFRONT Media

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.