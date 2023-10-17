Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

OXM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $93.01 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $123.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average of $101.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $420.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

