Parnassus Investments LLC Acquires 106,801 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,741 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,801 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.33% of Autodesk worth $143,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,097,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,559,025,000 after purchasing an additional 394,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,795,073,000 after buying an additional 235,484 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,229,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,485,000 after buying an additional 66,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Autodesk by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.07. The stock had a trading volume of 172,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $233.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

