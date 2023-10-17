Parnassus Investments LLC Acquires 2,355,191 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 87.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.5% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 1.10% of Target worth $667,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 34.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.44. The company had a trading volume of 935,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,727. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.59. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

