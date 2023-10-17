Parnassus Investments LLC Acquires 25,270 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,201,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,270 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 3.0% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 1.09% of Deere & Company worth $1,297,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DE traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.13. 175,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,735. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.17. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

