Parnassus Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,723,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,852,989 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.61% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $462,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 294,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average of $78.62. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.51 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

