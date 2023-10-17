Parnassus Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,331,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,041 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.9% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.88% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $814,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.81. 348,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.78 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.90. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

