Parnassus Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,078,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $554,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.41. 914,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,880. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.