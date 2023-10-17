Parnassus Investments LLC Has $1.18 Billion Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,629 shares during the period. Ball comprises approximately 2.7% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Ball worth $1,184,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BALL. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALL

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 399,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,217. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ball Co. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Ball’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.