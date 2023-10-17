Parnassus Investments LLC Has $1.18 Billion Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,629 shares during the period. Ball comprises approximately 2.7% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Ball worth $1,184,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ball
In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ball Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BALL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 399,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,217. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ball Co. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Ball’s payout ratio is 31.75%.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
