Parnassus Investments LLC Has $198.07 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,701 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.34% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $198,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.38.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $944.72. 59,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $931.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $926.36. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $727.43 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

