Parnassus Investments LLC Has $216.94 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,872,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 512,413 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $216,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.5% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 5,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $36,492,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.26. 5,033,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065,120. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

