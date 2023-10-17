Parnassus Investments LLC Has $636.43 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,229,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,496,092 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 1.55% of D.R. Horton worth $636,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.17. The stock had a trading volume of 592,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,325. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.61. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DHI shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

